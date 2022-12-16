Short Interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expands By 41.4%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the November 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

BRMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after buying an additional 181,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 43,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 163,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 113,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $506.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.34%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

