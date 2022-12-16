Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Rises By 78.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 69,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 61,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,454. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

