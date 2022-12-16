Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Rises By 24.9%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BNTC opened at $0.15 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.21.
BNTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
