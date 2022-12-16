Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Rises By 24.9%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of BNTC opened at $0.15 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTC. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $578,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $296,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $245,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $45,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

