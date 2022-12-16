Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Expands By 16.7%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,556,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 3,048,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35,560.0 days.
Azimut Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of AZIHF opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. Azimut has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $34.90.
About Azimut
