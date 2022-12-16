Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Expands By 16.7%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,556,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 3,048,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35,560.0 days.

Azimut Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of AZIHF opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. Azimut has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A. operates in the asset management sector. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

