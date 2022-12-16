Short Interest in ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Drops By 21.3%

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 643,300 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 817,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 536.1 days.
ATS Stock Performance
ATSAF stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. ATS has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on ATSAF. Raymond James began coverage on ATS in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
About ATS
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.
