Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Decreases By 17.5%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,893,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 10,780,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88,930.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.