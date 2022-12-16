ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $235.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $300.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.88.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $205.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 0.95. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total value of $320,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,300 shares of company stock worth $13,733,934 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

