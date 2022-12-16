Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 15,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 142.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 148.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,309,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,400 shares in the last quarter. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $4,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

SHCR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 995,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,323. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $721.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.21.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.12.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

