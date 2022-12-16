Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells $471,227.40 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCI opened at $69.22 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.