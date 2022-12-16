Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.03

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and traded as high as $12.50. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 290,263 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Seritage Growth Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 83,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $963,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,770,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,302,922.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 83,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $963,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,770,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,302,922.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 52,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $496,370.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,973,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,226,015.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,734. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 162.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

