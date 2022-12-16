Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,324,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,865,000 after buying an additional 285,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after buying an additional 56,641 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after acquiring an additional 451,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after acquiring an additional 765,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 476,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NYSE ST opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.