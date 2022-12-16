Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Trading Down 6.5%

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.73. 147,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 471,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

