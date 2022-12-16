Seele-N Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $49.45 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $49.45 million and approximately $350,974.68 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014235 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00231283 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00212319 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $322,575.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

