SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Down 26.0% in November

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SecureWorks stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 79,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
