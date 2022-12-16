SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Down 26.0% in November

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SecureWorks Price Performance

SecureWorks stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 79,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

SecureWorks Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 81.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 20.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 60.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

