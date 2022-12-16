scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Update

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at scPharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 762,380 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 762,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $2,300,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,300.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1,946.9% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCPH. Cowen assumed coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, scPharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

