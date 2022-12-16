ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SCOB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 5,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,878. The firm has a market cap of $434.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of -0.01. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 14.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

