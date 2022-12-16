ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ScION Tech Growth II Price Performance
NASDAQ:SCOB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 5,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,878. The firm has a market cap of $434.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of -0.01. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.
ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.
ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile
ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.
