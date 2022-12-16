Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the November 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOAW. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth about $2,184,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 15.5% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 744,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 155.5% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

Scion Tech Growth I Trading Up 75.0 %

SCOAW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 56,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,830. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

