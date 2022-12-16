Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Short Interest Update

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science 37

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the second quarter valued at $7,724,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the third quarter valued at $5,164,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 466.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,755,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 442.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 772,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the second quarter valued at $986,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Science 37 Stock Performance

SNCE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 188,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.83. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 72.32% and a negative net margin of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Science 37 will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded Science 37 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

About Science 37

(Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.