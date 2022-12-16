Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

