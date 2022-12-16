Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.10 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.19). Approximately 243,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 898,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.54 ($0.19).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.52. The stock has a market cap of £136.58 million and a PE ratio of 116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

