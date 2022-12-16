Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.86 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and approximately $9,138.61 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,272.14 or 0.07304826 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00033642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00076014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00054564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00022825 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.