Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Safehold has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

SAFE stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,353. Safehold has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. Safehold had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 4.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC increased its position in Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Safehold by 204.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 36.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

