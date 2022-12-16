Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Sachem Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.0%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 241,096 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Sachem Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

