Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Short Interest Up 34.8% in November

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the November 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $12.67. 1,935,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,415. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -157.38 and a beta of 1.27. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 50.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 76,067 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

