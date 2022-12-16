Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Down 25.9% in November

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.57. 63,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,399. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31.
Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.068 per share. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $12.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.