Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Down 25.9% in November

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.57. 63,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,399. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.068 per share. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $12.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $16,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 155,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,760,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

