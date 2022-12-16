Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Stock Price Down 5%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 29,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 166,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

(Get Rating)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.