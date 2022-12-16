Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO R David Spreng Purchases 7,705 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) CEO R David Spreng purchased 7,705 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,533.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,561. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 173.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

