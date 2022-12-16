RSK Smart Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $30,347.96 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $59.22 million and $30,347.96 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $17,365.76 or 0.99824864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,396.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00419600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00853165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00104873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00617949 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00278269 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,409.95737629 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 17,774.80967434 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52,515.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

