Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $119,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 604,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,273.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $428,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.9 %

RMCF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.80. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,659. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

