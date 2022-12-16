Robert W. Baird Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $46.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.73.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Price Performance

TEX stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.