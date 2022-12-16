Robert W. Baird Cuts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $75.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE GWRE opened at $63.13 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $115.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 319.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $21,836,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

