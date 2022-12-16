RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of RLJ opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.75. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

