Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.87

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $7.53. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 24,135 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Hoff purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

