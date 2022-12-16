Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 652.71 ($8.01).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.78) to GBX 497 ($6.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.58) to GBX 608 ($7.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson purchased 39,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.80) per share, for a total transaction of £217,622.28 ($266,988.44).

Rightmove Trading Down 1.1 %

About Rightmove

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 537.40 ($6.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 520.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 566.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,470.91. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 437.80 ($5.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($9.94).

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Read More

