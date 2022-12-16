Ricegrowers Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:SGLLV)

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Ricegrowers Limited operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, and CopRice segments. It engages in the receipt and storage of paddy rice; and milling, manufacturing, processing, procurement, distribution, and marketing of rice and related products, as well as other grocery products, gourmet, entertainment food products, and research and development into the growing of rice.

