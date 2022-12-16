RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at $71,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

RIBT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 77,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,502. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About RiceBran Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

