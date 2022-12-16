RH (NYSE:RH) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $215.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $227.00.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut RH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut RH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $328.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair started coverage on RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $333.81.

RH Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $259.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.55. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Insider Transactions at RH

Institutional Trading of RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,857 shares of company stock worth $66,212,360. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in RH by 9.3% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after buying an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

