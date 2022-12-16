RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $254.00 at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $333.81.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Up 0.2 %

RH stock opened at $259.90 on Monday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $575.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at RH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,857 shares of company stock valued at $66,212,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of RH by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.4% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.