Reviewing Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 23.75% 26.41% 18.74% Rackspace Technology -21.64% 12.90% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alphabet and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 18 0 2.95 Rackspace Technology 2 8 1 0 1.91

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $144.43, suggesting a potential upside of 58.37%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 142.81%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Alphabet.

1.5% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Rackspace Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $257.64 billion 4.58 $76.03 billion $5.04 18.11 Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.22 -$218.30 million ($3.19) -0.98

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats Rackspace Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.