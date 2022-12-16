Reply (OTC:RPYTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Reply (OTC:RPYTF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Reply Price Performance
Shares of RPYTF opened at $95.00 on Friday. Reply has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.68.
Reply Company Profile
