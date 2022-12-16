Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $26.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

