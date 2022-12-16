Ren Price Hits $0.0856 on Exchanges (REN)

Ren (REN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $85.53 million and $9.26 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ren has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05097006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00504305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.60 or 0.29880293 BTC.

About Ren

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

