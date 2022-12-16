Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 244,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.9 days.

Relx Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RLXXF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,995. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

