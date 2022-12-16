Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Up 12.7% in November

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares during the period.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

Shares of RELI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.61. 51,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,290. Reliance Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

