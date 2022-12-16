Reef Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Reef has a total market cap of $60.17 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reef has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009025 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $890.56 or 0.05232495 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00491273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,848,534,854 coins and its circulating supply is 20,848,552,149 coins. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.