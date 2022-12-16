Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Down 29.9% in November

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 784,700 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Red Cat by 195.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Pelion Inc. bought a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 30.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:RCAT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 209,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,200. Red Cat has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 11.24. The company has a market cap of $60.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 172.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

