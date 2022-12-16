RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RealNetworks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 185,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,906. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealNetworks

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,049,000. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 575,059 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 221.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealNetworks

(Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.