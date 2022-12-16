Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Given New $107.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

RTX opened at $98.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

