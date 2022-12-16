Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.74 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 184,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,066,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.40) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £55.27 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.53.

In related news, insider George Bennett acquired 435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($53,367.68).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

