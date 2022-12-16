QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Down 33.2% in November

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,156. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at $611,584.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 10.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

